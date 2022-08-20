Ukrainian strikes on Crimea psychologically affecting Russia

Russian military are being significantly impacted psychologically and operationally by Ukrainian attacks on Crimea.

Russian military are being significantly impacted psychologically and operationally by Ukrainian attacks on Crimea, Western sources have warned journalists.

More than half of the naval planes in the Black Sea fleet have reportedly been rendered inoperable by explosions at the Saki airbase on August 9 and subsequent assaults.

The navy has a proud past, but since the invasion started in February, it has endured a string of humiliations.

Officials claimed that the failures led it to take a defensive stance.

The cruiser Moskva, the flagship of the fleet, was sunk by Ukraine in April. The 510-crew missile cruiser’s sinking was a significant symbolic and military defeat because it had led Russia’s naval assault on Ukraine.

The Moskva’s ammunition burst in an unknown fire, according to the Russian defence ministry at the time, and the ship tipped over as it was being towed back to port.

The fleet experienced yet another setback in June when it was forced to depart Snake Island, a small outpost in the northwest of the Black Sea that Russia had taken on the first day of its invasion, after being subjected to heavy Ukrainian shelling.

Additionally, Ukrainian soldiers have recently attacked the fleet’s base on the Crimean peninsula, which Russia captured in 2014.

The bombardment of Saki airbase on August 9 resulted in the destruction of at least eight fighter jets.

Numerous tourists were observed leaving the peninsula after the attacks, which had hitherto been free of hostilities. Three days after the attack, the BBC obtained images showing traffic backups on routes leading out of Crimea.

The strikes on August 9 were not the only ones in Crimea that appeared to be from Ukraine.

Russian authorities claimed that a Ukrainian drone strike forced Sevastopol’s Navy Day celebrations to terminate in July. On August 16, explosions occurred at a weapons storage on the peninsula.



