UN chief Guterres calls Pakistan floods a’monsoon on steroids’

At least 1,136 people have been killed, and roads, crops, homes, and bridges have been washed away.

Flooding has affected more than 33 million Pakistanis, or one in every seven people.

Pakistan accounts for less than 1% of global greenhouse gas emissions but is among the most vulnerable countries to climate change.

The UN Secretary General has warned that Pakistan is facing “a monsoon on steroids” after floods submerged a third of the country.

Antonio Guterres urged the international community to come to Pakistan’s aid as he launched a $160 million appeal to assist the tens of millions affected by the disaster.

He attributed the disaster to “the relentless impact of epochal levels of rain and flooding.”

This year’s monsoon is comparable to the devastating floods of 2010, which killed over 2,000 people and were the deadliest in Pakistan’s history.

Mr Guterres called South Asia a “climate crisis hotspot” where people were 15 times more likely to die as a result of climate change in a video message.

“Let’s stop sleepwalking towards the destruction of our planet by climate change. Today, it’s Pakistan. Tomorrow, it could be your country.”