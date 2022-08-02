“Humanity is just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation”.

The warning came as a conference opened to review the 50-year-old Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty.

Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to roll back on his nuclear warning.

The crisis in Ukraine, nuclear threats in Asia and the Middle East, and other issues; were raised by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who stated that “humanity is just one mistake; one miscalculation away from nuclear devastation.”

The warning was issued on Monday as a conference to examine the 50-year-old Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty; which aims to eventually achieve a world free of nuclear weapons; got underway after being postponed due to a pandemic.

The United States, Japan, Germany, the U.N. nuclear chief; and many other opening speakers also addressed the prospect; of a nuclear catastrophe.

Some speakers criticised Russia for skipping its scheduled speech on Monday; and instead scheduling it on Tuesday. Tuesday’s speech by the China representative was scheduled.

According to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Russia is “engaging in reckless; dangerous nuclear saber-rattling” in Ukraine; North Korea is preparing to conduct its seventh nuclear test; Iran “has either been unwilling or unable” to accept a deal to return to the 2015 nuclear agreement; aimed at reining in its nuclear programme, and North Korea; is about to conduct its seventh nuclear test.

In order to emphasise that his nation is “one of the most potent nuclear powers;” he referenced Russian President Vladimir Putin’s warning that any attempt; to interfere would result in “consequences you have never seen”; after its invasion on February 24.

The world has become more divided since the last review conference in 2015; which came to an end without producing a consensus document; according to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. He also noted that Russia’s threat to use nuclear weapons; in the Ukraine war has increased “global concern; that yet another catastrophe by nuclear weapon use is a real possibility.”

Moscow’s “reckless nuclear language” following its invasion of its smaller neighbour; according to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, “is endangering all the NPT; has accomplished in five decades.”

In a statement of congratulations to NPT participants published on his website on Monday,;Putin seemed to retract his nuclear warning.

The Russian leader declared, “We stand for equal and indivisible security for all members; of the global community. We think that a nuclear war cannot be won; and must never be fought.”

