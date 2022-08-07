United States step closer to pass a ‘historic’ climate change bill

$369 billion (£305 billion) for climate action is part of a larger package known as the Inflation Reduction Act.

The legislation aims to cut carbon emissions in the United States by 40% by 2030.

Advertisement It appeared to be headed for passage after a Senate test vote of 51 to 50 on Saturday.

The United States has moved one step closer to approving Democrats’ climate change plan, with a key bill expected to be passed next week.

The $369 billion (£305 billion) for climate action is part of a larger package known as the Inflation Reduction Act.

The legislation aims to cut carbon emissions in the United States by 40% by 2030.

It appeared to be headed for passage after a Senate test vote of 51 to 50 on Saturday. The House, where Democrats hold a majority, could vote on it as early as Friday.

Advertisement

Some Republicans have said they will try to slow or halt the bill’s progress, which includes $64 billion for health care. The Senate test vote was held along party lines, with no Republicans voting in favour of the bill.

Democratic Senator Ron Wyden said the legislation would “give public service a good name”. But Florida’s Republican Senator Marco Rubio argued the bill was out of touch as it doesn’t help lower prices for working people or “keep criminals in jail”.