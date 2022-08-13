The US will increase commerce with Taiwan in reaction to China’s “provocative” behaviour.

The US will increase commerce with Taiwan in reaction to China’s “provocative” behaviour, according to the White House, which also insisted on the right of air and sea travel through the sensitive strait.

According to Kurt Campbell, White House coordinator for Asia-Pacific issues and an adviser to President Joe Biden, a new trade strategy would be announced within days, and US military will transit the Taiwan Strait in the coming weeks.

The announcement comes after Beijing reacted angrily to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit last week, launching its largest-ever military drills surrounding the self-ruled island.

Taiwan has accused China of using the visit by Pelosi, the highest-ranking elected American official to visit in decades, as an excuse to kickstart drills that Taipei called a rehearsal for invasion.

China views Taiwan as its own territory to be seized one day, by force if necessary.

Campbell said Pelosi’s visit was “consistent” with Washington’s existing policy and that China had “overreacted.”

Beijing used the pretext to “launch an intensified pressure campaign against Taiwan to try to change the status quo, jeopardizing peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the broader region,” he said.

“China has overreacted and its actions continue to be provocative, destabilizing and unprecedented.”

In response to China’s drills, the United States is reasserting its involvement in the area, while reiterating its policy of “strategic ambiguity” — diplomatically recognizing China while simultaneously supporting Taiwan’s self-rule.

Campbell said the administration would continue to “deepen our ties with Taiwan, including through continuing to advance our economic and trade relationship.”

“For example, we’re developing an ambitious roadmap for trade negotiations which we intend to announce in the coming days,” he said.

Campbell said that the United States would also reassert its right to use international air and sea space between Taiwan and China.

US forces “will continue to fly, sail and operate where international law allows, consistent with our long-standing commitment to freedom of navigation.”

“That includes conducting standard air and maritime transits through the Taiwan Strait in the next few weeks,” he told reporters.

Campbell did not confirm what kind of deployment would be made to support the maneuvers, saying he had no “comments about either the nature of our crossings or the timings across the Taiwan Strait.”

Taiwan’s foreign ministry thanked Washington for its “firm support” in a statement on Saturday that pointed to Washington’s “concrete action to maintain security in the Taiwan Strait and peace in the region”.

Campbell criticised China’s decision to suspend collaboration with Washington on subjects such as climate change, saying, “we have and will continue to maintain channels of communication open with Beijing.”

The official stated that Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping had instructed staff to arrange a face-to-face encounter, but he declined to comment on rumours that this could happen during the G20 meeting in Bali this November.

“We don’t have anything further in terms of details on time or location,” he said.

