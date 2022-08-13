US government workers advised to stay inside amid violence

Mexican authorities are looking into a string of vehicle fires and claims of violence in the area.

The rapid outbreak of alleged arson has alarmed authorities and raised doubts about the motivation.

US Consulate General Tijuana is aware of reports of multiple vehicle fires, roadblocks and heavy police activity.

Advertisement

US government personnel in Tijuana, Mexico, have been ordered to shelter in place, after a sudden outbreak of violent violence.

Mexican authorities are looking into a string of vehicle fires and claims of violence in the area. The rapid outbreak of alleged arson has alarmed authorities and raised doubts about the motivation.

As a precaution, the US government has urged staff to remain shielded and out of public locations.

“The U.S. Consulate General Tijuana is aware of reports of multiple vehicle fires, roadblocks and heavy police activity in Tijuana, Mexicali, Rosarito, Ensenada and Tecate,” the consulate said. “U.S. government employees have been instructed to shelter in place until further notice.”

The consulate advised US government employees to “leave the area, seek secure shelter if present, check local media for developments, remain alert of their surroundings, and warn friends and family of [their] safety.”

Also Read Mexican police kill 10 suspected criminals in operation The Accident happened when " a loaded armed group" attacked officers in...

Advertisement