US Senate approves a historic $430 billion climate change bill

The US Senate has adopted a broad package that backers claim would reduce greenhouse gas emissions, decrease prescription costs for the elderly, and raise taxes on companies and the rich.

The measure is less ambitious than President Joe Biden’s initial domestic aims, but it is still a significant triumph that Democrats believe will help them maintain their small House and Senate majority in November’s midterm elections.

“The Senate is creating history,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer exclaimed, throwing his hands in the air as Democrats applauded and their staff received a standing ovation for the vote.

“To Americans who’ve lost faith that Congress can do big things, this bill is for you,” he said. “This bill is going to change America for decades.”

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) incorporates party objectives such as combating global warming, lowering prescription medicine prices, and taxing large businesses, with about $400 billion of total money set up for climate and energy policies.

It would provide the world’s second most polluting nation with the ability to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by around 40% below 2005 levels by the end of the decade.

After a lengthy 27-hour discussion and hundreds of Republican attempts to derail the measure, the Senate adopted it on a 51-50 party line vote. Vice President Kamala Harris gave the deciding vote.

