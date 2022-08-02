US sending $550 million in military aid to Ukraine, including HIMARS ammunition

$550 million in military aid will be sent to Ukraine, including 75,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition.

Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) arrived Monday.

Ukrainian forces have used HIMARS to destroy at least 50 Russian ammunition depots.

Another $550 million in military aid will be sent to Ukraine, including 75,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition and additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, according to US officials (HIMARS).

On Monday morning, four more HIMARS, which have a longer range and are more precise than older artillery Soviet-era rocket systems, arrived in Ukraine.

“We have proven to be smart operators of this weapon,” said Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov on Monday morning.

Since June, Ukrainian forces have used the weapons system to destroy at least 50 Russian ammunition depots, according to Reznikov.

HIMARS was used by Ukrainians in late July to damage the Antonovsky Bridge, a vital crossing that connects Russian forces in the occupied Kherson region to the Crimean peninsula.

“[The Ukrainians] are spending a lot of time striking targets like ammunition supplies, other logistical supplies, and command-and-control,” a senior US military official told reporters last month on a background call.

“All of these factors have a direct impact on the ability to conduct front-line operations. So, yes, even though they aren’t shooting the HIMARS on the front lines, they are having a significant impact on that.”

Since Russia’s invasion, the Biden administration has sent more than $8 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, including anti-tank Javelin missiles, anti-aircraft Stinger missiles, drones, and thousands of small arms.

