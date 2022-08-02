Nancy Pelosi is set to arrive in Taiwan
China has warned of repercussions if she goes ahead with the visit....
According to reports from Tuesday, August 2, US surveillance aircraft have reportedly taken to the skies over Taiwan as tensions with China over the US visit continue to grow.
One user on Twitter wrote: “The news of US surveillance planes scanning Taiwan’s sky in anticipation of a future conflict with China was posted on Twitter.”
US surveillance planes in the skies around #Taiwan amid high tension between Taiwan & #China #Taiwanchina pic.twitter.com/BKnBftVQuS
— Indo-Pacific News – Watching the CCP-China Threat (@IndoPac_Info) August 2, 2022
In the midst of the intense tension between Taiwan and China, there are US surveillance planes flying above Taiwan.
