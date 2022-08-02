Advertisement
  • US surveillance aircraft flying over Taiwan as tensions with China increase
US surveillance aircraft flying over Taiwan as tensions with China increase

China accuses the US of “slander and propaganda” after clash

  • US surveillance planes have reportedly taken to the skies in Taiwan.
  • Tensions with China are continuing to rise over the US visit.
  • News of US surveillance planes patrolling Taiwan’s skies was shared on Twitter.
According to reports from Tuesday, August 2, US surveillance aircraft have reportedly taken to the skies over Taiwan as tensions with China over the US visit continue to grow.

One user on Twitter wrote: “The news of US surveillance planes scanning Taiwan’s sky in anticipation of a future conflict with China was posted on Twitter.”

In the midst of the intense tension between Taiwan and China, there are US surveillance planes flying above Taiwan.

Nancy Pelosi is set to arrive in Taiwan
Nancy Pelosi is set to arrive in Taiwan

China has warned of repercussions if she goes ahead with the visit....

