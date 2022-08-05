Viktor Orban of Hungary impresses Texas conservatives

Viktor Orban spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

Mr. Orban sparked outrage last month in Romania when he said, “We are willing to mix with one another, but we do not want to become peoples of mixed race”.

The remarks prompted one of his inner circle advisers to resign in protest.

Advertisement

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told a gathering of US conservatives that the West is in a “clash of civilizations.”

At the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Texas, the right-wing leader received rousing applause.

Mr. Orban’s speech comes after his long-serving cabinet adviser resigned in response to comments he made that she described as “pure Nazi.”

He stated that Hungarians “do not want to become mixed-race people.”

Mr. Orban did not directly address the controversy when he spoke in Dallas on Thursday, but he did say, “A Christian politician cannot be racist.”

Those who label him a racist or anti-Semite, according to the Hungarian prime minister, are “simply idiots.”

Advertisement

“I can already see tomorrow’s headlines,” he said.”Far-right European racist and anti-Semite strongman, Trojan horse of Putin, holds speech at conservative conference.

“But I don’t want to give them any ideas, they know best how to write fake news.”

Mr. Orban, who has been in power since 2010, has been critical of former US President Barack Obama, Democratic megadonor George Soros, and “globalists.”

“We must take back the institutions in Washington and in Brussels,” he declared. “We must co-ordinate the movement of our troops, because we face the same challenge.

“You have two years to get ready,” he added, ostensibly referring to the 2024 US presidential election.

Mr. Orban received a standing ovation after reading from the Hungarian constitution, which states that marriage is only between one man and one woman.

Advertisement

“Less drag queens and more Chuck Norris,” he said.

Mr. Orban sparked outrage last month in Romania when he said, “We are willing to mix with one another, but we do not want to become peoples of mixed race.”

The remarks prompted one of his inner circle advisers to resign in protest, and they drew widespread condemnation.

Mr. Orban paid a visit to former President Donald Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Tuesday.

Mr Trump, who called Mr Orban a friend in a statement, will speak at CPAC on Saturday.

Also Read Viktor Orban says Ukraine cannot win the war with current strategy of NATO Hungary and Ukraine have had strained relations in recent months. Hungary blocked...