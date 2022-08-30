The indictment was filed Aug. 22 and charges 26 people, most of whom are accused of violating Georgia’s anti-gang and racketeering laws.

It alleges carjacking, kidnapping, armed robbery, shootings, home invasions by members of the Drug Rich gang. District attorney:

“Gangs are becoming more savvy, more sophisticated in the way that they target you”.

The Atlanta area homes of well-known sports, artists, and other people who flaunt expensive possessions on social media have been targeted. According to a prosecutor, who on Monday unveiled a broad indictment against members of what she described as a violent street gang.

According to the indictment, properties belonging to singer Mariah Carey, Marlo Hampton from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Brad Guzan of Atlanta United, and Calvin Ridley of the Atlanta Falcons were all broken into. The 26 defendants charged in the 220-count indictment, the majority of whom are suspected of breaking Georgia’s anti-gang and racketeering laws, are charged on August 22.

The crimes included in the indictment, including carjacking, kidnapping, armed robbery, shootings, and house invasions, according to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, were done by members of the Drug Rich gang, which she claimed first appeared in 2016 in a nearby county. Willis claimed that social media influencers were also the victims of house invasions and burglaries in addition to the celebrities who were the targeted.

What they do, according to her, is target those who display their affluence on social media. “So I do have a message for the public: Where it is kind of enjoyable to put your things on social media and show off, regrettably these gangs are becoming more intelligent, more creative in how they target you,” the speaker said.

However, Willis had a warning for the suspected gang members as well: “If you thought Fulton was a decent county to bring your crime to, to bring your violence to, you are incorrect and you are going to face repercussions, and today is the start of some of those penalties.”

“I will not bargain with gang members. “I’m not sorry for that; we’re going to find you, we’re going to convict you, and we’re going to put you to prison for the rest of your days.”

