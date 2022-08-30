Warning shots fired at Chinese drone near offshore island

Taiwan’s military fired warning shots at a Chinese drone that buzzed an islet controlled by Taiwan near the Chinese coast.

The drone headed back to China after the shots were fired.

It was the first time warning shots have been fired in such an incident.

According to a military spokesperson, Taiwan’s military on Tuesday fired warning shots at a Chinese drone. The drone that buzzed an islet under its control close to the Chinese coast.

Since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit earlier this month to the autonomous island. That Beijing claims as its own, tensions have been particularly high in the area.

Pelosi, a Democrat from California, was warned by China several weeks prior to her brief trip on August 3 that it would violate the “one-China policy,” according to which the United States recognises Beijing as the only legitimate government of China and maintains informal ties with democratic Taiwan.

The threats increased concerns about a possible military confrontation between the US and China, making the political visit a major international event. According to the website Flightradar24, about 3 million people monitored Pelosi’s flight at some point on the day of her trip to see if she would land on the island despite Beijing’s rhetoric.

