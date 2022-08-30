Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Warning shots fired at Chinese drone near offshore island

Warning shots fired at Chinese drone near offshore island

Articles
Advertisement
Warning shots fired at Chinese drone near offshore island

Warning shots fired at Chinese drone near offshore island

Advertisement
  • Taiwan’s military fired warning shots at a Chinese drone that buzzed an islet controlled by Taiwan near the Chinese coast.
  • The drone headed back to China after the shots were fired.
  • It was the first time warning shots have been fired in such an incident.
Advertisement

According to a military spokesperson, Taiwan’s military on Tuesday fired warning shots at a Chinese drone. The drone that buzzed an islet under its control close to the Chinese coast.

After the shots were fired, the drone returned to China, the official claimed, according to Reuters. According to the news agency, it was the first time warning bullets had been fired in a situation like this.

Since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit earlier this month to the autonomous island. That Beijing claims as its own, tensions have been particularly high in the area.

Also Read

China ready to fight any provocation’ as US Navy ships sail Taiwan Strait
China ready to fight any provocation’ as US Navy ships sail Taiwan Strait

China declares that it is "ready to fight any provocation". US Navy...

Pelosi, a Democrat from California, was warned by China several weeks prior to her brief trip on August 3 that it would violate the “one-China policy,” according to which the United States recognises Beijing as the only legitimate government of China and maintains informal ties with democratic Taiwan.

The threats increased concerns about a possible military confrontation between the US and China, making the political visit a major international event. According to the website Flightradar24, about 3 million people monitored Pelosi’s flight at some point on the day of her trip to see if she would land on the island despite Beijing’s rhetoric.

Advertisement

[embepost slug=”since-pelosis-visit-the-us-navy-sent-warships-through-the-taiwan-strait/”]

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story