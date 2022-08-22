Advertisement
  • Washington man captured after ‘gruesome’ double-murder
  • Shaun D. Rose, 40, was arrested at a gas station in Tacoma around 8 p.m.,
  • Officials noted a struggle between officers and Rose but provided no further details.
  • He is a suspect in the “gruesome” killings of Steven and Mina Schulz, both 51, at their home in Olalla on Thursday.
A Washington man wanted in the brutal murders of a couple inside their home last week had been apprehended, authorities said Sunday night.

Shaun D. Rose, 40, was arrested at a gas station in Tacoma around 8 p.m., according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials noted a struggle between officers and Rose but provided no further details.

Rose was seen earlier on Sunday driving a white Buick passenger car in Mason County, where deputies pursued him for a short time, according to officials. Rose was able to elude the deputies because of his erratic and dangerous driving.

According to investigators, he abandoned the Buick and stole another car in Pierce County before driving to Tacoma. He then abandoned the vehicle and went to a gas station, where he was arrested by Tacoma police.

Rose is a suspect in the “gruesome” killings of Steven and Mina Schulz, both 51, at their home in the 12900 block of Shady Glen Avenue Southeast in Olalla on Thursday, according to investigators.

The Kitsap County Coroner’s Office is investigating the Schulzes’ deaths to determine the cause and manner of death. No additional information about the alleged murders was immediately provided.

Rose was taken into custody by Kitsap County deputies and booked into the Kitsap County Jail on a no-bail felony murder warrant.

Rose has a criminal history that includes car theft, burglary, theft, and drug use, He failed to appear at a pre-trial hearing for burglary charges earlier this month after being released on bond.

