Witnesses say they saw a man with guns outside of a Washington music venue.

The man was seen asking people in the parking lot when the festival would end.

He faces charges including possession of a dangerous weapon and unlawful carrying or handling of a weapon.

Deputies said they detained a man with guns outside of a venue, preventing a potential mass shooting at a Washington music festival.

Around 9 p.m. on Friday, August 19 at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George. Witnesses claimed to have seen a 31-year-old Ephrata man loading two pistols at the trunk of his car.

After inhaling a “unknown drug or gas from a balloon,” according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

At the outdoor concert site, a three-day electronic dance music festival called Bass Canyon was taking place. He placed one gun inside his waistband and another outside it in a holster, according to the authorities.

According to deputies, the man then asked people in the parking lot when the festival would end and how attendees would depart the area.

Deputies added that security at the location detained the individual and took the firearms away from him. Nobody was hurt.

Deputies detained the man, who is now being charged with unauthorised carrying and handling of a weapon as well as possession of a dangerous weapon.

According to authorities, a potential mass shooting was stopped when witnesses noticed odd behaviour.

“Always remember to report whatever you see. “Citizens observed something wholly inappropriate for the situation and alerted security, who then alerted deputies,” according to the authorities.

A potential tragedy was averted because to situational awareness and the ability to recognise when “something does not fit.”

According to the sheriff’s office, the event on Friday night was sold out, so “upwards of 25,000 people” attended. North of Kennewick by around 90 miles, George is located in central Washington.

