Washington police charge man with criminal history

A 31-time convicted felon was apprehended by police in Washington after he was spotted driving a stolen truck.

An officer noticed a truck loaded with pallets that had previously been stolen in Tacoma early Saturday morning.

The officer attempted to pull the suspect over, but due to pursuit restrictions, the officer was unable to do so.

Advertisement

A 31-time convicted felon was apprehended by police in Washington after he was spotted driving a stolen truck, ramming a sergeant’s patrol car, and leading officers on a chase.

An officer in Kent noticed a truck loaded with pallets that had previously been stolen in Tacoma early Saturday morning.

The officer recalled that earlier in the day, the truck’s driver refused to pull over for a traffic stop. The officer attempted to pull the suspect over, but due to pursuit restrictions, the officer was unable to do so.

According to Kent Police, they followed him into a nearby cul-de-sac, where the driver intentionally rammed the front of a sergeant’s patrol car.

Despite having plenty of room to manoeuvre, the suspect allegedly drove through multiple front yards and struck a homeowner’s car.

Advertisement

A pursuit was authorised after the suspect rammed the patrol car. Officers from Kent pursued the vehicle for a short distance and used their patrol cars to pin it down when it entered another cul-de-sac. In an attempt to flee, the suspect rammed the driver’s side of the sergeant’s car.

When he made contact, he started revving his engine, driving the truck into the sergeant’s door and trapping him inside.

After multiple commands to exit the vehicle with his hands in the air, the suspect got out of the truck and attempted to flee.

Officers were able to apprehend him, however. The suspect is a 33-year-old man from Kent. On July 22, Kent police arrested him on a King County felony warrant for eluding police.

According to the Kent Police Department, he has eight felonies, 15 gross misdemeanours, eight misdemeanours, and five non-classified crimes on his record. Two assaults, one robbery, and three vehicle thefts are among his felony convictions.

Also Read In Washington, DC, a police shooting results in one fatality and one injury The shooting took place in the area of The Wharf, a travel...

Advertisement