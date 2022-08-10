Advertisement
Weather-related incident killed 2 troops, injured 3 others in Georgia

Weather-related incident killed 2 troops, injured 3 others in Georgia

Weather-related incident killed 2 troops, injured 3 others in Georgia

The gate at Fort Benning in Georgia

  • Two soldiers from Fort Benning, Georgia, died and three others were hurt.
  • Yonah Mountain is about 70 miles northeast of Atlanta.
  • Sgt. 1st Class Michael D. Clark was struck and killed by lightning at Fort Gordon.
Army officials said that two soldiers from Fort Benning, Georgia, died and three others were hurt on a mountain in northern Georgia on Tuesday because of the weather.

A spokeswoman for the Army told a US news agency that the soldiers who were killed were training at the Maneuver Center of Excellence. Their names have not been released yet.

Soldiers who were hurt were cared for by army staff before being taken to a hospital. Their conditions weren’t known right away.

On Yonah Mountain, the Army conducts training, including the Ranger School’s Mountain Phase. Typically, soldiers who train on the mountain will report to Camp Merrill in the state’s northern region.

“More information will be released as more details become available,” a statement from the Army said.

About 170 miles northeast of Fort Benning and 70 miles northeast of Atlanta is where Yonah Mountain is.

This is the second fatal incident involving Georgia-based soldiers in the last month.

Sgt. 1st Class Michael D. Clark was struck and killed by lightning at Fort Gordon in Augusta in late July.

Nine additional soldiers were hurt during the event. Fort Gordon is located just west of Augusta.

