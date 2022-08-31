Why Gorbachev is regarded as a legend in the West

Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union passed away on Tuesday.

He was credited with helping to bring an end to the Cold War.

He also unleashed forces that led to the Soviet system’s destruction.

Advertisement

The tragedy of Mikhail Gorbachev is that despite doing more than anyone to organize the end of the Cold War between Moscow and the US, he survived it.

With Washington and the Kremlin on opposing sides of President Vladimir Putin’s hot war in Ukraine, which was started in part to exact revenge for the Soviet collapse brought on by Gorbachev’s tenure, the last leader of the Soviet Union passed away on Tuesday at the age of 91.

After one of the riskiest periods of the East-West standoff in the 1980s, it is difficult to sum up what Gorbachev meant to Western publics. He was young, contemporary, and fresh—a visionary and a reformer—in contrast to previous generations of strict, unfriendly, hardline, and ageing Kremlin leaders.

Gorbachev gave rise to a brief moment of optimism that humanity would not ultimately be destroyed by the nuclear showdown that plagued the world in the second half of the 20th century. The most ardent of the Cold War soldiers were US President Ronald Reagan and his British soulmate, Margaret Thatcher. To their credit, though, they fulfilled a brief moment of promise when they announced to the leader of the Soviet Union, “We can do business together.”

Fall of the Soviet Union: Gorbachev rose to hero status in the West during a tumultuous string of negotiations to reduce nuclear weapons control and discussions with Western leaders. The liberation of Eastern Europe, the fall of the Iron Curtain, the end of the Cold War, and Germany’s reunification were all made possible by his decision to forgo using military force to quell popular uprisings against Communist governments in Warsaw Pact states in 1989.

Gorbachev was revered in the West but became despised at home despite this. Nowadays, it is frequently forgotten that his objective was not necessarily to topple the communist Soviet Union. In many ways, the communist system’s long-term economic decline and the draining effects of a nuclear arms race with the West pushed his hand.

Advertisement

But he unleashed forces that led to the system’s destruction in an effort to save it. Instead of bringing about the “end of history,” as was frequently said at the time, his influence had lasting effects that were still evident on the day he passed away, with Moscow and the West once more locked in a chilling Cold War-style standoff.

Also Read Lithuanians sue Gorbachev over deadly Soviet crackdown VILNIUS - Six Lithuanians who lost relatives during Moscow's crackdown on the...