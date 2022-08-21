Woman shot dead in garden sparks murder probe

Woman discovered with gunshot wounds in Liverpool’s Leinsterling Road area on Sunday morning.

She was rushed to hospital, but doctors there pronounced her to be deceased.

Advertisement Merseyside Police have issued an appeal for information about a “vehicle being driven erratically” in the area.

A woman who was discovered with gunshot wounds in a backyard has been pronounced dead, according to the police.

After receiving a call for assistance early on Sunday morning, police officers in Liverpool’s Leinster Road area found the injured woman there.

She was rushed to the hospital, but the doctors there pronounced her to be deceased.

In addition to opening a murder investigation, the Merseyside Police have issued an appeal for information about a “vehicle being driven erratically” in the area surrounding Prescot Road.

Advertisement

Det Supt Mark Baker said: “This investigation is in the very early stages and, while we understand the public will be very shocked and concerned by what has happened, we have a number of officers at the scene who are carrying out extensive inquiries to understand what has taken place and take immediate action.”