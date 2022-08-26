Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant cut off from power for another day

Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is still not connected to the nation’s electrical grid.

Backup diesel generators at the plant were “immediately engaged” in the event of a power blackout.

The last energy power line to the nuclear reactor twice disconnected due to flames nearby.

Advertisement

According to the nation’s nuclear operator, Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which is occupied by Russian forces, is still not linked to the nation’s electrical grid a day after experiencing this for the first time ever.

According to a statement released by Energoatom on Friday, “The station’s own needs for power supply are currently provided through a repaired line from the energy system of Ukraine.”

In order to prevent a “radiation disaster,” the backup diesel generators at the plant were “immediately engaged,” according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday.

Zelensky added in his evening address, “The world must understand what a threat this is: If the diesel generators hadn’t turned on, if the automation and our staff of the plant had not reacted after the blackout, then we would already be forced to overcome the consequences of the radiation accident.”

In the case of an electricity blackout, the generators are set up to operate cooling pumps and prevent the fuel from overheating.

Zelensky stated that the IAEA, the UN’s nuclear inspector, must be given immediate access to the site because “Russia has put Ukraine and all Europeans in a situation one step away from a radiation disaster.”

Advertisement

The last energy power line to the nuclear reactor twice disconnected due to flames at a nearby thermal power plant, according to a statement released by Energoatom on Thursday. The three other lines of the facility were “lost earlier during the conflict,” it was noted.

Also Read West demands strict security at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant The leaders of the west urge caution near Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant....