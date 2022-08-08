Zaporizhzhia’s tensions have alarmed the world

The world has been alarmed by tensions at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

The world has been alarmed by tensions at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. For days, Ukrainian and Russian officials have blamed each other for the attack on the site, though it is unclear who did what.

It’s difficult to confirm what’s going on there independently.

Russian forces took control of the complex in early March, though Ukrainian technicians continue to operate it.

It’s unclear why Russia would target a site that it already controls. According to observers, it could be a strategy to exploit Western fears of a nuclear disaster in order to weaken Ukraine’s military support.

The workers are under pressure and in danger, according to Petro Kotin, the head of Ukraine’s state nuclear power company Enerhoatom, and some have been captured, beaten, and tortured.

Again, these are allegations that cannot be independently verified, but they will undoubtedly raise concerns about the plant’s conditions.

The Russian plan, according to Kotin, was to eventually disconnect the plant from Ukraine’s grid and connect it to the Russian system, which we cannot confirm.

There is growing pressure on Russia to allow international inspectors to visit the site. But, for the time being, the plant is safe, according to Kotin.