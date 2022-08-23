Advertisement
date 2022-08-23
Edition: English

  Zelenskiy warns serious response to Russian strike on Independence day
Zelenskiy warns serious response to Russian strike on Independence day

Articles
  • Zelenskiy said his country would restore its rule over Crimea – annexed by Russia in 2014.
  • Despite his defiance, there was concern among Ukrainians that Russia was preparing to attack the capital Kyiv again.
  • US. citizens should leave Ukraine “now” by their own means if it is safe to do so, embassy says.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy promised that any Russian actions on or around the anniversary of the Russian invasion. It would result in a strong retaliation as Ukraine prepared to commemorate both its independence. From Soviet control in 1991 and the passage of six months since Russian forces entered.

Zelenskiy, who has spearheaded his nation’s fight since Russian troops surged over the border on February 24. Also declared that Ukraine would retake control of the Crimea region, which Russia annexed in 2014 as a prelude to this year’s invasion.

Despite his defiance, Ukrainian and allied Western authorities were worried that Russia was getting ready to invade Kyiv again.

In the coming days, Russia will reportedly strike government and civilian infrastructure, according to the United States. If it was safe to do so, American citizens should depart Ukraine “immediately” on their own will, the U.S. Embassy advised.

According to the Ukrainian military, Russian forces engaged in artillery and rocket attacks on the battlefields in the southeastern Ukrainian district of Zaporizhzhia, where fighting has been occurring close to Europe’s largest nuclear power station. Strikes against the plant have been attributed to Russia and Ukraine by the other.

On the six-month anniversary of the invasion, leaders of numerous nations and international organisations participated in the so-called Crimea Platform, the most of them through video, to show their support for Ukraine.

Zelenskiy, who presided over the event while clad in his trademark military garb, said to the attendees: “To defeat terror, victory in the struggle against Russian aggression is required.”

End of Article
