Zimbabwe Court refuses to drop charges against Dangarembga

  A well-known Zimbabwean writer has failed in her bid to have charges against her dropped.
  Tsitsi Dangarembga was arrested in July 2020 during anti-corruption protests in Harare.
  She and her companion Julie Barnes are suspected of breaking coronavirus regulations and inciting public violence.

Tsitsi Dangarembga, a well-known Zimbabwean writer, tried and failed to have charges against her dropped in connection with a public demonstration two years ago.

Dangarembga was arrested in July 2020 during anti-corruption protests in Harare for holding posters advocating for political reforms.

Julie Barnes, her companion, was detained with her, and both women are suspected of breaking coronavirus regulations and inciting public violence, all of which they deny.

Outside the Harare High Court on Thursday, Dangarembga expressed his unhappiness with the verdict.

Delays in the two-year-long court case have included no-shows by the prosecutor. It was once transferred to the anti-corruption court.

The magistrate determined today that the pair have a case to answer and must appear in court next Wednesday.

Several organizations have appealed for the accusations to be withdrawn and a halt to the harassment of Zimbabwean writers, journalists, and other critical voices.

