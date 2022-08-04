Zimbabwe Court refuses to drop charges against Dangarembga

A well-known Zimbabwean writer has failed in her bid to have charges against her dropped.

Tsitsi Dangarembga was arrested in July 2020 during anti-corruption protests in Harare.

Outside the Harare High Court on Thursday, Dangarembga expressed his unhappiness with the verdict.

Delays in the two-year-long court case have included no-shows by the prosecutor. It was once transferred to the anti-corruption court.

The magistrate determined today that the pair have a case to answer and must appear in court next Wednesday.

Several organizations have appealed for the accusations to be withdrawn and a halt to the harassment of Zimbabwean writers, journalists, and other critical voices.