1 killed in explosion and building collapse in Chicago

The blast happened just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at West Washington Boulevard and North Central Avenue.

Eight people were hospitalized, with injuries ranging from burns to traumatic injuries.

The most seriously injured person succumbed to his injuries on Friday, fire department says.

On Tuesday, an explosion in Chicago sent eight people to the hospital and caused the collapse of a nearby building, officials said. According to a tweet from the Chicago Fire Department, the individual who was the most seriously injured in the Tuesday explosion died from his injuries on Friday.

“He was taken to Loyola Medical Center with extensive burns,” according to the fire department.

The explosion occurred on Tuesday morning, just before 9:30 a.m., at West Washington Boulevard and North Central Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

According to Deputy Fire Commissioner Marc Ferman, eight people were hospitalised. During the chaos, one person was hospitalised across the street. According to Ferman, the eight people who were hospitalised had injuries ranging from burns to traumatic injuries.

According to him, firefighters believe they got everyone out of the collapsed building and that no one was trapped inside.

There were approximately 35 units in the building. Ferman said it was unclear how many residents had been displaced. According to officials, the cause of the explosion and collapse is still being investigated.

