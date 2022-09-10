Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
10K+ government docs seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

10K+ government docs seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

Articles
Advertisement
10K+ government docs seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

US intelligence will examine Trump document security threats

Advertisement
  • The FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search turned up over 10,000 U.S. government documents without classification markings.
  • The Justice Department’s inventory of the seized items was filed under seal but unsealed Friday.
  • It includes thousands of documents marked “secret” and “top secret”.
Advertisement

A recently unsealed Justice Department inventory of the seized items reveals that the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home turned up over 10,000 US government documents and images without classification markings in addition to troves of information marked “secret” and “top secret.”

The DOJ court document, which was first submitted under seal this week. But was unsealed by a judge on Friday, also reveals that at Mar-a-Lago, investigators discovered more than 40 empty files with “classified” banners on them. What happened to the data that was contained in the folders is unknown.

According to the thorough property inventory, they also discovered over 40 empty folders with the label “Return to Staff Secretary/Military Aide.”

Also Read

Donald Trump says FBI took three passports in Mar-a-Lago raid
Donald Trump says FBI took three passports in Mar-a-Lago raid

The FBI has accused Donald Trump of snatching his passports during a...

A hearing on Trump’s request to have a special master evaluate the evidence gathered by the FBI in the Aug. 8 search was held on Thursday, and Judge Aileen Cannon ordered that the material in the more thorough property receipt be made public.

Trump’s attorneys said during the hearing that the records belonged to their client and expressed dissatisfaction that “ongoing negotiations” with the National Archives had “suddenly been converted into a criminal probe.”

Advertisement

Trump and his attorneys disregarded a subpoena requesting the return of all documents marked with a classification code after Justice Department lawyers said that all of the government records that were recovered belong to the White House, not Trump.

Also Read

Trump hires a former Florida solicitor general in Mar-a-lago probe
Trump hires a former Florida solicitor general in Mar-a-lago probe

He has won cases before the U.S. Supreme Court and numerous ones...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story