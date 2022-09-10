10K+ government docs seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

The FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search turned up over 10,000 U.S. government documents without classification markings.

The Justice Department’s inventory of the seized items was filed under seal but unsealed Friday.

It includes thousands of documents marked “secret” and “top secret”.

A recently unsealed Justice Department inventory of the seized items reveals that the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home turned up over 10,000 US government documents and images without classification markings in addition to troves of information marked “secret” and “top secret.”

The DOJ court document, which was first submitted under seal this week. But was unsealed by a judge on Friday, also reveals that at Mar-a-Lago, investigators discovered more than 40 empty files with “classified” banners on them. What happened to the data that was contained in the folders is unknown.

According to the thorough property inventory, they also discovered over 40 empty folders with the label “Return to Staff Secretary/Military Aide.”

A hearing on Trump’s request to have a special master evaluate the evidence gathered by the FBI in the Aug. 8 search was held on Thursday, and Judge Aileen Cannon ordered that the material in the more thorough property receipt be made public.

Trump’s attorneys said during the hearing that the records belonged to their client and expressed dissatisfaction that “ongoing negotiations” with the National Archives had “suddenly been converted into a criminal probe.”

Trump and his attorneys disregarded a subpoena requesting the return of all documents marked with a classification code after Justice Department lawyers said that all of the government records that were recovered belong to the White House, not Trump.

