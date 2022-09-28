Tornado Warning in New York Ends After 25 Minutes
Flash flood warning remains in effect for large swath of Brooklyn, Queens...
At least 1,990 flights within, to, or from the United States were cancelled Wednesday, with many involving airports impacted by Hurricane Ian. As of early Wednesday, Orlando International Airport had at least 313 cancellations, while Miami International Airport had at least 234 cancellations.
Because of Ian, American Airlines has cancelled 544 flights.
It comes after the airline issued a travel alert for 20 airports in the western Caribbean and Florida on Monday, allowing customers whose plans have been disrupted by Ian to rebook without incurring change fees.
