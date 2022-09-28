Advertisement
1,990 flights in the US cancelled for Wednesday, many of them due to Ian

Articles
  • At least 1,990 flights within, to or from the United States were canceled Wednesday.
  • Many of the cancellations involved airports affected by Hurricane Ian.
  • American Airlines said it has canceled a total of 544 flights due to the storm and subsequent travel alerts.
At least 1,990 flights within, to, or from the United States were cancelled Wednesday, with many involving airports impacted by Hurricane Ian. As of early Wednesday, Orlando International Airport had at least 313 cancellations, while Miami International Airport had at least 234 cancellations.

Because of Ian, American Airlines has cancelled 544 flights.

It comes after the airline issued a travel alert for 20 airports in the western Caribbean and Florida on Monday, allowing customers whose plans have been disrupted by Ian to rebook without incurring change fees.

