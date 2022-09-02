2 Injured In Germany Knife Attack, Suspect Killed says Cops

A knife-wielding man injured two people in Ansbach, a Bavarian town near Nuremberg.

A knife-wielding man injured two people in a southern German town On Thursday, before being fatally shot by police, who said they were looking into a “Islamist or terrorist context.”

According to local police, the 30-year-old man attacked several passers-by “with at least one knife” near the train station in Ansbach, a Bavarian town near Nuremberg.

According to the statement, two people were injured but their lives were not in danger.

When security forces intervened, the assailant “attacked the police,” who opened fire and killed him, according to the statement.

“The man shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ several times during the commission of the crime,” police said, adding that they were investigating “whether the crime had a link with an Islamist or terrorist context”.

