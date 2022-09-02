2 men being questioned by British police in connection with cash-for-honors allegations

Two men interviewed under caution in relation to offenses under a law covering abuses linked to awarding of honors.

Media reports allege honours were offered to a Saudi national in return for donations to Prince Charles’ charities.

The now-king has said he had no knowledge of the alleged offer of honors or citizenship.

According to police in the United Kingdom, two men have been interviewed under caution in connection with offences under a law covering abuses related to the awarding of honours.

The Metropolitan Police in London announced in February that they had launched an investigation into allegations in media reports that honours were offered to a Saudi national in exchange for donations to one of then-Prince Charles’ charities.

Following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Charles ascended to the throne earlier this month.

“On Tuesday, September 6, police interviewed two men in their 50s and 40s under caution in relation to offences under the Honours (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Friday.

“The investigation is still ongoing, and we will not be providing updates on its progress.”

According to the Sunday Times, a Saudi businessman received an award after donating thousands of pounds to projects strongly supported by Charles, with the help of the then-heir to the throne’s aides.

A request for comment on the police statement was not immediately responded to by Buckingham Palace.

A spokesperson for Charles previously stated that the now-king was unaware of the alleged offer of honours or citizenship in exchange for donations.

Weeks after the newspaper report, Michael Fawcett, Charles’s long-serving right-hand man, stepped down as CEO of the royal charity, The Prince’s Foundation.

