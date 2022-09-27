27 killed, 20 injured in China quarantine bus crash

Bus was taking people to the Covid-19 quarantine centre.

Bus flipped over on a highway in the Guizhou province in the south-west of China.

Incident happened before the Communist Party’s five-yearly congress, which will be held in October.

A bus in China that was taking people to the Covid-19 quarantine centre crashed, killing 27 people on board.

The bus flipped over on a highway in the Guizhou province in the south-west of China. Twenty more people were hurt.

People who didn’t agree with Beijing’s “zero-Covid” policy were angry online because of the accident.

The policy calls for tracking and testing a lot of people. Those who test positive and those who are close to them must stay at home or in a facility for quarantine.

Just a few cases can make the whole city lock down.

No one knows what caused the crash. which took place early on Sunday.

One popular comment on the social media app WeChat said, “We’re all on that bus.”

“When will all of this stop?” asked someone else.

While the rest of the world is trying to deal with Covid, China is the only major economy that still puts fighting the virus above almost everything else.

Guizhou is seeing a rise in the number of infections right now. On Saturday, 712 new cases were found in the province. This is about 70% of the total number of cases in China.

The event happened before the Communist Party’s five-yearly congress, which will be held in October. The policy of Covid is likely to be talked about.

Every three days, the more than 21 million people who live in Beijing have to wait in line for PCR tests to get into public buildings and even corner shops.

