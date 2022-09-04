Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • World
  • 4 dead, 8 injured as passenger van flips on New Jersey interstate
4 dead, 8 injured as passenger van flips on New Jersey interstate

4 dead, 8 injured as passenger van flips on New Jersey interstate

Articles
Advertisement
4 dead, 8 injured as passenger van flips on New Jersey interstate

4 dead, 8 injured as passenger van flips on New Jersey interstate

Advertisement
  • Van was shuttling workers from upstate New York factory back to their homes.
  • It rolled over while travelling south on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.
  • Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and eight others injured.
Advertisement

Authorities reported that a passenger van carrying employees from an upstate New York plant back to their homes overturned on a New Jersey highway. Resulting in at least four fatalities and eight further injuries.

In Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, at around 1.25 am on Friday, a Ford Econoline van carrying 12 people overturned while moving south on the Palisades Interstate Parkway.

The huge car then veered into the median’s centre, according to ABC 7 New York.Twelve passengers were stuck inside the van when first responders arrived on the site, and each one of them needed to be carefully rescued.

Four of the trapped passengers of the car were declared dead at the site; the other five were transferred by emergency vehicle to Hackensack University Medical Center, Jersey City Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, and Englewood Health. According to reports, the eight surviving passengers had injuries ranging from minor scrapes to severe head trauma.

The accident’s cause is being investigated, according to the authorities.

Also Read

Conspiracy theories behind Diana’s car accident revealed
Conspiracy theories behind Diana’s car accident revealed

There are 104 conspiracies surrounding Princess Diana's terrible death. They occurred 25...

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Joe Biden announces his support for African Union in summit
Joe Biden announces his support for African Union in summit
Rishi Sunak condemns public sector pay statistic
Rishi Sunak condemns public sector pay statistic
Iran now Russia's 'top military backer', says US
Iran now Russia's 'top military backer', says US
Joseph Kittinger, world's oldest parachute jumper, dies at 94
Joseph Kittinger, world's oldest parachute jumper, dies at 94
One dies, dozen goes missing after Jersey apartment explosion
One dies, dozen goes missing after Jersey apartment explosion
Peru accuses Mexico of interference in internal affairs
Peru accuses Mexico of interference in internal affairs
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story