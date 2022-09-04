4 dead, 8 injured as passenger van flips on New Jersey interstate

Van was shuttling workers from upstate New York factory back to their homes.

It rolled over while travelling south on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and eight others injured.

Authorities reported that a passenger van carrying employees from an upstate New York plant back to their homes overturned on a New Jersey highway. Resulting in at least four fatalities and eight further injuries.

In Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, at around 1.25 am on Friday, a Ford Econoline van carrying 12 people overturned while moving south on the Palisades Interstate Parkway.

The huge car then veered into the median’s centre, according to ABC 7 New York.Twelve passengers were stuck inside the van when first responders arrived on the site, and each one of them needed to be carefully rescued.

Four of the trapped passengers of the car were declared dead at the site; the other five were transferred by emergency vehicle to Hackensack University Medical Center, Jersey City Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, and Englewood Health. According to reports, the eight surviving passengers had injuries ranging from minor scrapes to severe head trauma.

The accident’s cause is being investigated, according to the authorities.

