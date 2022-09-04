4 year old brought loaded gun to school, father arrested

The child brought the gun to John F. Kennedy Elementary School in Corpus Christi.

Police charged the child’s father with making a firearm accessible to children.

So far this year, there have been 181 unintentional shootings by children.

A 4-year-old pupil allegedly arrived at a Texas elementary school with a loaded firearm as the start of the new school year got underway throughout much of the nation, resulting in a lockdown and charges being brought against their father.

The kid carried the gun to Corpus Christi’s John F. Kennedy Elementary School on Wednesday. The firearm was discovered on campus about 9 a.m., according to a statement from the West Oso Independent School District.

According to a study by the nonprofit organisation Everytown for Gun Safety, which works to reduce gun violence, there have been at least 181 unintentional shootings of children so far this year, resulting in 77 fatalities and 115 injuries around the United States.

The school instituted lockdown procedures and a Corpus Christi police officer on duty at the campus “quickly took possession” of the gun and secured it, according to district officials, as the country continues to be shaken by the events in Uvalde, Texas, where a mass shooter killed 19 children and 2 teachers.

To help with the lockdown, district administrators and additional police officers arrived.

The campus had increased police presence and kept a higher level of security at the school until the Corpus Christi Police Department gave us the “all clear” at 10:30 a.m., the district said. “While we do not believe that students and staff were in any kind of imminent danger, as a precaution the campus had,” the district said.

Police from Corpus Christi proceeded to the residence of the student who had the weapon and found the child’s parents to be the rightful owners.

