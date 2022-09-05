5 people were discovered shot dead inside a Maryland home

Sheriff’s deputies discovered five people shot dead inside a Maryland home.

Sheriff’s deputies discovered five people shot dead inside a Maryland home, but they said there was no ongoing threat to the public, On Friday.

At 9:19 a.m., a man dialled 911. Authorities said three children and a woman were shot on Hebron Court in Elk Mills.

When deputies arrived at the house, they discovered five fatally injured people inside, according to Cecil County Sheriff Scott Adams.

Adams told reporters, “This is a tragic and terrible day for our county and community.”

The incident took place approximately 60 miles northeast of Baltimore and 20 miles southwest of Wilmington, Delaware.

The sheriff did not say whether the killer was among those found dead, but Adams stated that “there is no public safety concern.”

