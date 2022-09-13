A drag queen bingo event at a Chicago-area library has been cancelled due to ‘vitriolic’ threats

Downers Grove Public Library had planned event for National Coming Out Day.

Event was geared toward seventh through 12th graders.

“It is not possible to provide a safe place for everyone due to the threats,” library says.

A library during a southwest suburb of Chicago has canceled a drag queen bingo program for teenagers “due to threats” it has received.

The Downers Grove library had planned the event, which was geared toward seventh through 12 graders, for National beginning Day on Oct. 11.

In a statement Monday, the library announced it had been not moving forward with the program because “it is not possible to provide a safe place for everyone due to the threats made.”

Library Director Julie Milavec said authorities are investigating the threats.

“Due to the severity of the threats made against the library, we’ve been forced to cancel the event. it’s our responsibility to keep you safe,” Milavec said. “We are disappointed and saddened by the a number of the vitriolic feedback that we received for what was meant to be an evening of fun and celebration of self-identity and self-expression.”

The event was meant to “provide a window to the planet , also as a mirror to it, creating opportunities for patrons to work out the wonderfully diverse community in which we live,” Milavec added.

The program was visiting feature drag queen Aurora Divine, several rounds of bingo games and a “short, age-appropriate” lip-sync performance of Katy Perry’s “Firework,” the library said during a statement in late August.

Registration was required for the event. Interest within the program was so high, the library had a waitlist. The library said in August that it had received over 300 emails regarding the event with feedback split and supporters “slightly outweighing opposition.”The library had stressed that the event would be appropriate and not sexual in nature.

“We want everyone in our community to work out the library and know they are represented and cared for here,” it said.

The library issued an apology to the teenagers who registered for the event, saying it’s “determined to find additional ways to support you and your friends in safe, fun, and inclusive representation throughout the library.”

“Hate didn’t win today. We stand by the event and Aurora Divine,” the statement said.

