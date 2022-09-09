Advertisement
A hiker discovered dead on a California trail as he went to help her girlfriend

  • Tim Sgrignoli, 29, went missing while hiking in the Gaviota Peak area of the Santa Ynez Mountains.
  • His cause of death is unknown, but foul play is not suspected.
  • Temperatures reached 45.5 degrees Celsius (114 degrees Fahrenheit) on Sunday afternoon.
A hiker who went to find help for his girlfriend after she became ill was discovered dead near a California trail.

Tim Sgrignoli, 29, went missing while hiking in the Gaviota Peak area of the Santa Ynez Mountains on Sunday.

According to a Santa Barbara County fire department official, Mr Sgrignoli went to find help and water for his girlfriend, who was suffering from mild heat exhaustion.

His unnamed girlfriend was rescued later that day, but Mr Sgrignoli did not return.

Rescuers, helicopters, drones, and dogs searched for the hiker until his body was discovered Thursday morning between Trespass Trail and Highway 101 near Santa Barbara, according to a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

His cause of death is unknown, but no foul play is suspected, and the heat is thought to have played a role.

Temperatures in the mountains reached 45.5 degrees Celsius (114 degrees Fahrenheit) on Sunday afternoon as authorities searched for Mr Sgrignoli amid a “heat dome” that had settled over California.

