A man “broke into my ex’s house and threw her child’s ashes in the trash”

A man was detained.

He put the cremated remains of his ex-dead girlfriend’s child in a trash can.

Joseph Oberlies, 33, claims to have been in a drunken stupor.

Advertisement

A man was detained when it was claimed that he put the cremated remains of his ex-dead girlfriend’s child in a trash can.

In the wee hours of September 3, Joseph Oberlies, 33, claims to have been in a drunken stupor and is unable to recall breaking into a home in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

Security tape, however, reveals him approaching his ex’s house around 3 in the morning, entering the security code, and entering the property while she wasn’t there.

He departed shortly after, came back shortly after 4 a.m., and then went once more at 8 a.m.

Police were informed by Oberlies’ ex-girlfriend, who has not been named, that he shared her deceased child’s ashes with her ex-husband and put part of them in the trash. She claimed that he also smashed her flat-screen TV with a hammer.

According to a police report, the woman also said that if she and her children had been there, Oberlies would not have known and might have acted violently toward them.

Advertisement

After being shown the video evidence, Oberlies claimed he was “blacked-out intoxicated” and had no memory of what he had done, despite the fact that he had previously claimed to be in West Ashley at the time of the break-in.

He was detained on Thursday and accused of first-degree burglary and destroying human remains.

Oberlies was arrested early in the morning, sent to the Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston, and released that night after posting a $60,000 bond.

Beginning this summer, Oberlies dated the woman for a few months before she dumped him on August 23.

Police intensified patrols and sent a warning to the woman’s other children’s school to be on the lookout.

According to jail records, Oberlies was free on bail following an earlier arrest on August 5 for which he is accused of first-degree assault and battery. In a startlingly identical event, Oberlies is accused of breaking into the home of another ex-girlfriend and stabbing her.

Advertisement

Also Read Edinburgh: After displaying an anti-monarchy banner, a woman is detained A woman was detained. She displayed an anti-monarchy sign. She was stopped...