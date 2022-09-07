A New Mexico county commissioner and the founder of Cowboys for Trump were expelled from office

As punishment for his involvement in the assault on the US Capitol, a New Mexico judge on Tuesday removed Couy Griffin, the leader of Cowboys for Trump and a January 6 rioter, from his elected position as a county commissioner.

The decision came as a consequence of a lawsuit that sought Griffin’s dismissal and claimed that by engaging in a “insurrection” against the US government, Griffin had violated a provision of the 14th Amendment. He had earlier this year been found guilty of trespassing.

The landmark decision marks the first time a public figure has been forced out of office due to their involvement in or support of the US Capitol riot. Additionally, it is the first time that a judge has formally determined that the actions on January 6, 2021, constituted a “insurrection.”

The disqualification follows unsuccessful challenges against notable Trump backers in the US House of Representatives and Trump-backed candidates for state offices around the nation by liberal-leaning organizations.

Griffin, one of three Otero County commissioners, is also prohibited from holding any federal or state elected office in the future, according to a ruling made by state judge Francis Mathew on Tuesday.

Griffin, an ardent conspiracy theorist who refused to certify the results of the state’s primary election in Otero County this summer, claimed to CNN that he had been given the order to clean up his office and criticized the judge as being “tyrannical.”

“I’m surprised. Simply startled,” Griffin remarked. “I didn’t think the state would act against me in such a way, in my opinion. I’m not sure what to do next.

Griffin’s efforts to “sanitize his actions are without validity,” according to Mathew, who ruled on the matter on Tuesday, and “amounted to nothing more than trying to put lipstick on a pig.”

Griffin and his group Cowboys for Trump spent “months normalizing the violence that may be necessary to keep President Trump in office” and enticing supporters to visit Washington, DC, on January 6, Mathew wrote. This included a number of divisive public speeches in which Griffin compared the Stop the Steal movement to a “war” to keep Trump in office.

Griffin was found guilty of trespassing on Capitol grounds during the incident, and a federal judge in Washington, DC, sentenced him to 14 days in jail with credit for time served and one year of supervised release in June.

