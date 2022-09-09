Swedish student sentenced for life in prison for murdering teachers

Fabian Vidar Cederholm was found guilty of two counts of murder.

The 18-year-old used an axe to attack and kill two teachers at a Swedish high school.

He has been sentenced to life in prison, which means a minimum of 20 to 25 years.

Advertisement

An 18-year-old student who used an axe to attack and kill two teachers at a Swedish high school has been sentenced to life in prison.

On Thursday, Fabian Vidar Cederholm was found guilty of two counts of murder.

He was sentenced to life in prison, which means a minimum of 20 to 25 years in Sweden, but it could be extended.

Cederholm was a student at the school in Malmo, Sweden’s third-largest city, where the attacks were carried out.

Victoria Edstrom and Sara Book were discovered on the third floor of Malmo Latin School, 10 minutes after police were called.

Advertisement

Students from the 1,100-student school had gathered to work on a musical.

When the attacks began, many students barricaded themselves inside classrooms.

Cederholm allegedly murdered the employees “by hacking them to death with an axe,” according to the Malmo District Court.

Cederholm had also used a knife, according to Judge Johan Kvart.

“These are two very brutal murders in which the victims suffered greatly,” the judge said in a statement.

Cederholm was arrested shortly after the incident on March 21.

Advertisement

He was unknown to authorities and had no criminal record.

Prosecutor Johanna Liljeblad had requested that Cederholm, who had confessed to the crime, be sentenced to life in prison.

Cederholm’s lawyer previously told Swedish media that the defendant’s actions were “completely inexplicable.”

The court stated that the motive for the violent attacks is unknown.

Also Read Swedish indicts youngster for Malmo school assault An 18-year-old student has been charged with two counts of murder following...