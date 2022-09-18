Advertisement
A832 crash kills second Canadian woman

Articles
  • A Canadian woman who was involved in an accident in the Highlands 10 days ago has passed away.
  • Donna Englebert, 72 years old, is the second person who died as a result of the collision.
  • Police are continuing their inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident.
A Canadian woman who was involved in an accident in the Highlands 10 days ago has passed away in the hospital.

Police have identified Donna Englebert, 72 years old, as the second person who passed away as a result of the collision that occurred on the A832 at Dundonnell on Wednesday, August 31.

A silver Kia Venga and a black Kia Sportage were involved in a collision, which resulted in the death of one person and the injury of three others. The victim was 69 years old.

Ms. Englebert was travelling in the Sportage as a passenger.

She was taken by helicopter to the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, but on Saturday she was pronounced dead as a result of her injuries.

“At this time, our thoughts remain with Donna’s loved ones as they come to terms with their terrible loss,” said Sgt. Calum MacAulay, who works for the Dingwall road policing unit.

“We are continuing our inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident and would ask anyone who has not yet come forward with information to get in touch with police.”

