  • News
  • World
  • Active shooter incident reported at an Arkansas hospital
  • The hospital is CHI St. Vincent in Sherwood, Arkansas.
  • Sherwood Police Department: We can confirm an active shooter at SVI.
  • No other information will be released at this time.
Authorities are looking into an active shooter incident at an Arkansas hospital. “We can confirm an active shooter at SVI,” the Sherwood Police Department said in a statement. There will be no further information released at this time.”

CHI St. Vincent is the name of the hospital. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is also looking into it, according to a tweet from officials.

“@ATFNewOrleans special agents are on the scene of a shooting at St. Vincent Hospital in Sherwood, AR.” For updates, follow our local LE partners.”

Other details were not immediately available Wednesday.

