Actors Ben Stiller and Sean Penn banned from entering Russia

US actors Ben Stiller and Sean Penn are no longer permitted to travel Russia.

They join former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, US President Joe Biden, and others.

The names of 25 prominent US politicians, businesspeople, and actresses were released by the Russian foreign ministry.

Advertisement

US actors Ben Stiller and Sean Penn are no longer permitted to travel Russia after being added to the “stop list” by Kremlin officials.

They join celebrities including former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, US President Joe Biden, and fellow Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Russia and a few Western countries have been exchanging rounds of sanctions.

Similar travel restrictions have been imposed on oligarchs connected to Vladimir Putin in the West.

The names of 25 prominent US politicians, businesspeople, and actresses were released by the Russian foreign ministry on Monday, along with a statement that they were prohibited from entering Russia “on a permanent basis”.

Six US senators, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, four deputy commerce secretaries, and more were listed.

Advertisement

“The hostile actions of the American authorities, which continue to follow a Russophobic course, destroying bilateral ties and escalating confrontation between Russia and the United States, will continue to be resolutely rebuffed,” the ministry said.

Both Stiller and Penn have visited Kiev since the start of the conflict and have been strong opponents of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Also Read Russia forced to buy weapons from North Korea New York Times:. Russia has purchased millions of rockets and artillery munitions...