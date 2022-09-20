Adnan Syed is released by a US judge

Adnan Syed’s murder conviction from 2000 is overturned.

The defense was never informed of two additional potential suspects.

The case received widespread media attention.

Advertisement

Adnan Syed’s murder conviction from 2000 has been overturned by a Maryland judge after the prosecution claimed that the defense was never informed of two additional potential suspects in the death of his ex-girlfriend.

When “Serial,” a podcast, threw doubt on his guilt, the case received widespread media attention.

Hae Min Lee was 18 years old when she was killed and buried in a Baltimore park in 1999. Syed, who is now 42, has consistently maintained his innocence and denied killing her.

Syed’s release from custody and placement on home detention was mandated by Judge Melissa Phinn of the Circuit Court in Baltimore on Monday. To request a new trial or to have the case dismissed, prosecutors have 30 days.

Following a year-long inquiry undertaken with a public defender representing Syed, the state’s attorney for Baltimore filed a motion to overturn the conviction on Wednesday. During this investigation, various issues with witnesses and trial evidence were discovered.

In its statement to the court, the prosecution said that while they were not claiming Syed was innocent, they no longer believed in “the integrity of the conviction” and that justice demanded that Syed at the very least be given a new trial.

Advertisement

They argued that Syed, who has served 20 years in prison, ought to be let out while the investigation was still ongoing and the prosecution considered whether to ask for a fresh trial.

Two other suspects, who have not been named by the prosecution, are the subject of fresh information, according to the prosecution. Although the original prosecutors were aware of their names, they did not reveal them to the defense as required by law.

Additionally, prosecutors determined that a crucial witness and the investigator who looked into the crime were unreliable. They also uncovered fresh evidence that contradicted the cellphone data that the prosecution had used in court to establish Syed’s presence at the crime scene.

In 2014, the WBEZ public radio station in Chicago’s “Serial” podcast brought the case to the attention of the country.

Also Read Houthis prefer fuel over prisoner welfare, says coalition spokesman DUBAI: The intransigence by the Houthis for peace in Yemen has thwarted...