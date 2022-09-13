Advisors who promised a “quick and effective” takeover of Ukraine “set up” Putin

Vladimir Putin was “set up.”

The Russians claim.

He was set up before the invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement

Vladimir Putin, according to the Russians, was “set up” in the weeks before the invasion of Ukraine.

In recent days, Kyiv has launched a massive counteroffensive that has compelled enemy forces to rapidly withdraw from several locations.

The northeastern frontier is now where Russian forces are at their furthest point.

The unexpected surge has boosted Ukrainian spirits and angered Moscow.

Discussions have resulted in the rare public criticism of Putin’s war on state television, where analysts are typically firm in their support to the leader of the Kremlin.

Former parliamentarian Boris Nadezhdin lashed out at the Kremlin leader’s close allies during a live televised debate.

Advertisement

He claimed that “those who persuaded President Putin that the operation will be quick and efficient… these guys truly set up all of us.”

He was advised by someone that the Ukrainians would submit, flee, and wish to join Russia.

He must have been told all of this by someone.

Mr. Nadezhdin even suggested holding peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

We must now realize that utilizing these resources and colonial war tactics, it is utterly impossible to defeat Ukraine, he continued.

I propose holding peace negotiations to put an end to the conflict and move on to resolving political issues.

Advertisement

The invasion has consistently been referred to by Russia as a “special military operation.”

The Chechen region’s leader Ramzan Kadyrov, who enjoys the support of Moscow, has also expressed his public disapproval of the invasion.

For what he called “mistakes” building up to the February invasion of Ukraine, Putin criticized the Russian Defense Ministry.

Despite Ukraine’s stunning triumph, there have nonetheless been significant losses recently.

At least four civilians were reported dead and 11 more injured, according to the presidential office in Kyiv, in a day of Russian attacks across nine different Ukrainian districts.

5,767 people have been killed so far, the UN Human Rights Office reported last week.

Advertisement

Strikes resumed in Kharkiv during the day on Monday when a police station in the city’s center was hit by a rocket, setting a portion of it on fire and killing one person, according to Volodymyr Tymoahko, the regional police head.

As smoke billowed over the scene, firefighter teams battled flames that were attacking the roof from the top floor.

A council member in Izium, one of the regions from which Russia claims to have withdrew soldiers, accused Russian forces of killing civilians and carrying out other atrocities as a reminder of the war’s toll.

Despite the likelihood that the conflict will continue into next year, the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War declared on Monday that “Ukraine has turned the tide of this war in its favor” by employing the long-range HIMARS missile system and other effective Western-supplied weapons as well as aggressive military strategies.

Kyiv will probably take more control over the place and type of major combat.

The MoD, on the other hand, claimed that it would probably further erode Russian forces’ confidence in their leaders and put Moscow’s troops at a disadvantage.

Advertisement

Analysts have commended Ukraine’s early action in the southern Kherson region for attracting the enemy’s attention there before launching an attack on more vulnerable Russian positions in the northeast.

Also Read Putin is aware of situation on frontlines, Russia will succeed in objectives in Ukraine says Kremlin Russian President Vladimir Putin knows about the circumstance on the bleeding edge....