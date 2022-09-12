Afghanistan heading “into authoritarianism.” claims UN

Afghan women urged the UN to establish an investigation mechanism for abuses.

Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in Afghanistan has called for radical change.

Thousands of girls have dropped out of school, putting them at risk of child marriage and sexual exploitation.

Advertisement

A United Nation expert On Monday said that human rights had deteriorated under the Taliban, describing “staggering repression” of women and girls as well as a “descent towards authoritarianism,” while Afghan women urged the UN to act.

The United Nations’ Richard Bennett Afghanistan’s Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in Afghanistan has called for radical change in the country.

“The severe rollback of the rights of women and girls, reprisals targeting opponents and critics, and a clampdown on freedom of expression by the Taliban amount to a descent towards authoritarianism,” he told a Human Rights Council meeting.

Afghanistan Ambassador Nasir Ahmad Andisha who represents the toppled government went further, describing a “gender apartheid” in the country.

Several Afghan women spoke at the same meeting, including rights activist Mahbouba Seraj, who urged the 47-member council to establish an investigation mechanism for abuses.

Advertisement

“God only knows what kind of atrocities are not being reported,” she told the room full of U.N. diplomats in Geneva. “And I want that to be reported because this is not right. World: this is not right. Please, please, you’ve got to do something about it.”

“I don’t exist in front of him. Not me. All of us, the women of that country. We don’t exist. He just looks at us and then that’s it. We are erased.”

Since the Taliban took over in August 2021, most girls’ secondary schools in Afghanistan have been closed, despite the group’s promises to reopen them in March.

According to Ilze Brands Kehris, Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights, 850,000 girls have dropped out of school so far, putting them at risk of child marriage and sexual economic exploitation.

The Taliban, a hardline Islamist group whose administration is not officially recognised by many governments, has stated that schools will remain closed until a plan based on Islamic law is developed to reopen them.

The Geneva-based council established the mandate to monitor human rights violations in Afghanistan almost a year ago. The European Union has proposed a resolution to renew it, and a decision is expected by October 7.

Advertisement

Also Read Afghan girls protests on closure of schools in eastern city Dozens of girls protest after Taliban closes secondary schools in Paktia province....