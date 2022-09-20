After a nearby explosion, a building collapses in Chicago

The collapse occurred just before 9:30 a.m. on West Washington Boulevard and North Central Avenue.

A building in Chicago collapsed after an explosion Tuesday morning, sending multiple people to hospitals and prompting a search for people who may still be inside the structure.

The collapse happened just before 9:30 a.m. on West Washington Boulevard and North Central Avenue, according to a tweet from the Chicago Fire Department.

“An explosion occurred at Central and West End,” the department said in another tweet. “A nearby building is being evacuated.” There are several modes of transportation.”

According to officials, at least eight people have been taken to hospitals. Three of the victims have been described as having serious to critical injuries.

Aerial footage of the building showed collapse debris strewn across the sidewalk, street, and on top of a parked car. The building’s fourth floor appeared to have partially caved in.

According to the fire department, the cause of the explosion is unknown.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is on the scene, as is the Chicago Police Department’s bomb squad.