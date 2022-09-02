After alleged stabbing attack, Israeli forces kill Palestinian man

A Palestinian man has been shot dead by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron.

Witnesses say he was shot following an alleged stabbing attack on an Israeli soldier.

Medics were prevented from reaching him by soldiers.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian man after an alleged stabbing attack in the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank.

On Friday, witnesses informed regional media that Israeli soldiers shot at the man near Beit Einun, northeast of Hebron, and prevented medical personnel from getting there after one of them was allegedly stabbed.

Shortly after, the Wafa news agency claimed that clashes occurred in the region, which is close to an unauthorised Jewish settlement, between the Palestinians and armed Israeli soldiers.

Palestinians trying to get to the Palestinian man were attacked by Israeli soldiers who fired tear gas canisters and sound bombs at them. He was seen in videos lying on the ground after being shot, with numerous troops standing between people and him.

Witnesses claimed Israeli forces then put the dead Palestinian guy inside an ambulance without describing the extent of the wounds that ultimately caused him to pass away.

The event occurs a day after two Palestinian men were slain by the Israeli army in two separate operations in the West Bank, one in the Umm al-Sharayet neighbourhood south of Ramallah and el-Bireh and the other in the al-Ain refugee camp in Nablus.

Israeli soldiers have murdered dozens of Palestinians who were purportedly attempting to carry out stabbing or car-ramming attacks. Palestinian rights organisations accuse Israeli police of murdering Palestinians on purpose even when there is no danger to their lives.

International law considers Israeli settlements to be unlawful. Palestinians claim that Israeli settlement construction and expansion in the occupied Palestinian areas is motivated by demographic change.

In the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, there are at least 250 settlements housing between 600,000 and 750,000 Israeli settlers, many of whom are heavily protected by the Israeli military.

