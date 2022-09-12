After being compelled to retreat after 200 days, Russia detonates power plants

It is the 200th day since Russia’s invasion.

Ukraine made significant progress.

Putin’s soldiers attacked civilian facilities.

On the 200th day since Russia’s invasion, Ukraine made significant progress. Following these victories, Putin’s soldiers attacked civilian facilities in an apparent act of retaliation.

“Deliberate and cynical missile strikes” against power plants were condemned as terrorist crimes by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

No military installations, just the intention to rob people of heat and light, he declared.

He attributed severe power outages in Ukraine to Russian attacks on power plants, with one such attack starting a large fire at a power plant on the western suburbs of Kharkiv that claimed the lives of at least one person.

It follows this weekend’s forced retreat of Moscow’s forces from large areas of terrain, which saw thousands fleeing major cities.

Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyy, the head of Ukraine’s armed forces, asserted that since the counteroffensive started in early September, his troops had recovered around 1,160 square miles.

The Russian border, according to him, is currently just 30 miles away from Ukrainian soldiers.

However, Russian attacks tonight aimed to weaken Ukraine’s ability to continue.

The second-largest city in the nation, Kharkiv, appeared to be without power tonight, with automobiles cruising through pitch-black streets and the few people navigating by using torches or cell phones.

Separately, as battles raged nearby, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the Russia-occupied south entirely shut down in an effort to avert a nuclear calamity.

Russian troops withdrew in recent days in response to Kyiv’s move to retake control of the Kharkiv region to avoid being encircled.

On September 11, the war reached its 200th day, and they left behind a sizable amount of weaponry and ammunition.

A battalion posted a video depicting Ukrainian troops in front of a government building in Hoptivka, a community 12 miles north of Kharkiv and less than a mile from the border.

Oleh Syniehubov, the governor of Kharkiv, reported that Ukrainian forces have taken back control of more than 40 communities in the area.

The Kharkiv and Donetsk regions appeared to take the brunt of Russia’s missile attacks on Sunday night. According to Mr. Zelensky, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy had only partially lost electricity.

Igor Terekhov, the mayor of Kharkiv, described the power outage as “the Russian aggressor’s vengeance for the accomplishments of our forces at the front, especially in the Kharkiv region.”

The second-largest heat and power plant in the nation, Kharkiv TEC-5, was allegedly struck by Russia, according to Ukrainian officials, and Mr. Zelensky tweeted video of the burning power plant.

He tweeted, “Russian terrorists continue to be terrorists and target essential infrastructure.”

