After storm Fiona ravages the east coast, Canada braces itself for the long haul

The historic storm slammed into eastern Canada with hurricane-force winds.

Thousands of residents across Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island (PEI) and Newfoundland were without power.

Canadian Red Cross has launched a fund raising drive to support the affected people.

On Saturday, after powerful storm Fiona wreaked havoc on Canada’s east coast, the focus shifted to massive clean-up efforts, damage assessment, and the restoration of power and telecom services, as officials warned of a long road to recovery.

With hurricane-force winds, the historic storm slammed into eastern Canada, forcing evacuations, uprooting trees and powerlines, and reducing many homes to “just a pile of rubble.”

Fiona was the lowest pressured landfalling storm on record in Canada, according to the Canadian Hurricane Centre.

Canadian armed forces will be deployed to assist with the clean-up, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who added that Fiona caused significant damage and that recovery will take time.

Despite the storm’s severity, there were no serious injuries or deaths, according to government officials, because residents heeded the repeated warnings.

Thousands of residents in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island (PEI), and Newfoundland were still without power and dealing with erratic communications, and government officials pleaded for patience.

They warned that it could take weeks for essential services to be fully restored in some cases.

“We do know that the damage is extensive, quite possibly the worst we have ever seen,” Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island, told reporters on Saturday.

“Islanders… should be aware that our recovery will take weeks, if not months. It will be an all-hands approach “He continued.

Due to the power outage caused by Fiona, several university students queued for food outside convenience stores powered by generators. The Canadian Red Cross has launched a fundraising campaign to assist those affected.

