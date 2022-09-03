Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Al-Shabab extremists in Somalia kills at least 20 travellers

Al-Shabab extremists in Somalia kills at least 20 travellers

Articles
Advertisement
Al-Shabab extremists in Somalia kills at least 20 travellers

Al-Shabab extremists in Somalia kills at least 20 travellers

Advertisement
  • Al-Shabab killed at least 20 people and burned seven vehicles transporting food Saturday morning in the Hiran region.
  • The Somali government condemned the “barbaric” attack.
  • Residents said the attack was retaliation for a local mobilisation against the al Qaeda-affiliated group.
Advertisement

 

Somali state media and residents, the extremist group al-Shabab killed at least 20 people and burned seven vehicles transporting food Saturday morning in the Hiran region.

According to residents, the attack was carried out in retaliation for a local mobilization against the al Qaeda-affiliated group.

“The victims were drivers and passengers transporting food supplies from Beletweyne to Mahas, and a total of seven trucks carrying food and vehicles used by the passengers were set ablaze,” resident Hassan Abdulle told The Associated Press by phone.

“The victims were drivers and passengers transporting food supplies from Beletweyne to Mahas, and seven trucks carrying food and passenger vehicles were set ablaze,” resident Hassan Abdulle told The Associated Press by phone.
Advertisement

Al-Shabab confirmed the attack and claimed to have killed 20 members of a locally mobilized militia.

The Somali government condemned the “barbaric” attack and reaffirmed its support for local mobilization against the extremist group that controls much of central and southern Somalia.

Also Read

20 people killed in a hotel attack in Mogadishu, Somalia
20 people killed in a hotel attack in Mogadishu, Somalia

At least 20 people were killed and 40 injured, including children, during...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story