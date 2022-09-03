Al-Shabab extremists in Somalia kills at least 20 travellers

Al-Shabab killed at least 20 people and burned seven vehicles transporting food Saturday morning in the Hiran region.

The Somali government condemned the “barbaric” attack.

Residents said the attack was retaliation for a local mobilisation against the al Qaeda-affiliated group.

Advertisement

Somali state media and residents, the extremist group al-Shabab killed at least 20 people and burned seven vehicles transporting food Saturday morning in the Hiran region.

According to residents, the attack was carried out in retaliation for a local mobilization against the al Qaeda-affiliated group.

“The victims were drivers and passengers transporting food supplies from Beletweyne to Mahas, and a total of seven trucks carrying food and vehicles used by the passengers were set ablaze,” resident Hassan Abdulle told The Associated Press by phone.

“The victims were drivers and passengers transporting food supplies from Beletweyne to Mahas, and seven trucks carrying food and passenger vehicles were set ablaze,” resident Hassan Abdulle told The Associated Press by phone.

Advertisement Al-Shabab confirmed the attack and claimed to have killed 20 members of a locally mobilized militia. The Somali government condemned the “barbaric” attack and reaffirmed its support for local mobilization against the extremist group that controls much of central and southern Somalia. Also Read 20 people killed in a hotel attack in Mogadishu, Somalia At least 20 people were killed and 40 injured, including children, during...