  News
  World
  Amid anti hijab protests, Iranian girls sing Persian 'Bella Ciao'
  • Mahsa Amini, 22, died due to alleged police brutality for not wearing the hijab correctly.
  • Iranian sisters Samin and Behin Bolouri recorded a Persian version of Italian folk song “Bella Ciao”.
  • The video has garnered over five million views and more than 216,800 likes.
A Persian rendition of the revolutionary Italian folk song “Bella Ciao,” recorded by Iranian sisters in response to Mahsa Amini’s death, has gone viral.

Mahsa Amini, 22, died as a result of alleged police brutality for not properly wearing her hijab.

Several media outlets reported that many streets in the country are filled with demonstrators protesting the young woman’s death and the morality police who ensure people follow the country’s strict dress code for women.

Videos on social media showed a slew of Iranian women publicly burning their hijabs and cutting their hair.

During the country’s worst protests since 2019, two Iranian sisters, Samin and Behin Bolouri, recorded the Persian version of Bella Ciao and posted it on Instagram.

The caption was translated as “We will not be awake until tomorrow.”

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Behin Bolouri (@behinbolouri)

The video has over five million views and over 216,800 likes. In the comments section, social media users expressed their support for the sisters, saying they got “goosebumps.”

“Finally! The meaningful song is on its way to its rightful place “one user stated

Following Amini’s death, at least 70 people were killed in protests, and over 1,200 were arrested.

Next Story