An Australian man was killed by a wild kangaroo that used to be his pet

77-year-old man found with “serious injuries” on his property in southwest Australia.

Police believe he had been keeping a wild kangaroo as a pet.

Authorities shoot the animal dead because it was preventing paramedics from reaching him.

Police in southwest Australia said Tuesday that a man who may have kept a wild kangaroo as a pet was killed by the animal. It was apparently the first deadly kangaroo assault in Australia since 1936. A relative discovered the 77-year-old man with “severe injuries” on his property in semirural Redmond, 250 kilometres southeast of Perth, Western Australia.

The kangaroo, which police shot dead because it was obstructing rescuers from reaching the injured victim, was suspected to have assaulted him earlier in the day.

“The kangaroo posed an ongoing hazard to emergency responders,” according to the statement.

The man died on the spot. The police are creating a report for the coroner, who will determine the official cause of death.

The victim is said to have kept the wild kangaroo as a pet.

There are legal limits on keeping Australian native wildlife as pets, but the police media office said Tuesday that they didn’t know whether the victim had a licence.

Tanya Irwin, who works with macropods at the Native Animal Rescue programme in Perth, says officials in Western Australia rarely provide licences to maintain kangaroos.

“This appears to be an adult male, and they become pretty hostile in captivity,” Irwin explained.

“We don’t know what the circumstance was; if he was in pain or why he was imprisoned, and sadly… “They’re not a cute animal; they’re a wild animal,” continued Irwin.

Irwin stated that her rescue centre always rehabilitates native animals with the goal of releasing them back into the wild, especially kangaroos.

