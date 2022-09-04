An Easyjet flight was grounded

A British man is being detained in a Greek prison.

A British man is being detained in a Greek prison on charges that he forced a plane to make an emergency landing due to a fight involving alcohol.

The 22-year-old allegedly attempted to attack crew members and other passengers while flying out of London.

Late on Friday night, the easyJet service to Paphos had to be redirected to Thessaloniki.

Numerous offences, including risking the safety of the aircraft and transportation, have been brought against him.

On his seat, according to the accusation sheet, were many empty bottles of alcoholic beverages.

The suspect’s identity was kept a secret by Greek authorities.

He had an earlier today court appearance before a prosecutor.

In anticipation of his Monday hearing before an examining magistrate, the individual is being detained.

At that court appearance, he will enter a plea; nevertheless, he will remain in detention up until then.

